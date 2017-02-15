Register
23:52 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    A Mars One colony

    Living on Mars: United Arab Emirates to Build City on Red Planet by 2117

    © YOUTUBE/MarsOneProject (Screenshot)
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 7210

    The ruling family of the United Arab Emirates has announced a 100-year initiative to build a city on Mars. To accomplish this end, they are partnering with space science groups at the Gulf Nation’s universities.

    His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the nation's Prime Minister and Vice President, announced the Mars 2117 Project at the World Government Summit alongside the Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

    "The landing of people on other planets has been a longtime dream for humans. Our aim is that the UAE will spearhead international efforts to make this dream a reality," said Bin Rashid.

    In the maximalist tradition of the UAE, the two princes made the announcement alongside a CGI presentation depicting the infrastructure and mechanisms of the Martian city of the future. They then announced their plans to pour money into universities to turn them into capitals of aerospace research.

    Space
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Special Relations': Italy, Russia Working Closely on Mars Exploration, Earth Monitoring Satellite Projects

    Bin Rashid continued that he wanted the UAE to become a world leader in space science because of his belief in the power of human resolve. "Human ambitions have no limits, and whoever looks into the scientific breakthroughs in the current century believes that human abilities can realise the most important human dream," he said.

    Bin Zayed added that he wanted to maintain an international focus on the shared human goal of space exploration. "The findings of the project will be available to all international research institutes," he said. The project will begin with UAE scientists before expanding to include a global coalition.

    "With the launch of this project, we begin a new journey that will last for decades to come, and it will speed up human endeavors to explore other planets."

    The specific goals of the project are to find feasible ways to transport colonists and materials to Mars as well as ensure they have the energy and food needed to survive.

    Mars
    © Photo: Pixabay
    UAE Aims to Launch Its First Ever Mars Mission in 2020

    The UAE created a $5.4 billion space agency of their own in 2014. announced the Mars Hope mission in 2015, meant to launch the Arab world's first spacecraft to the Red Planet by 2021.

    The World Government Summit, held annually in Dubai since 2012, is meant to "[bring] together prominent leaders from the public and private sectors, as well as international thought leaders and pioneers."

    Related:

    United Arab Emirates Hopes to Reach Mars by 2021
    US to Strengthen Space Security Cooperation With United Arab Emirates
    UAE Opens Space Center to Oversee Mission to Mars
    Deal Made in Heaven: STRATCOM, UAE Sign Space Cooperation Agreement
    Russian, UAE Space Agencies Seal Strategic Partnership Deal
    Tags:
    space exploration, Mars colony, Mars, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Mars, Arabian Gulf, United Arab Emirates
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok