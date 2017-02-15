Register
    Protesters from unions and the pro-Kurdish Democratic Party of Peoples (HDP) chant slogans against any Turkish forces intervention in Syria, during a march in Istanbul, Thursday, July 2, 2015

    Any Syria Settlement Meetings Excluding Kurds Doomed to Fail Turkish HDP Party

    AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis
    Any negotiations on the Syrian crisis settlement without the involvement and participation of the Kurds are doomed to failure and will not give any progress, Turkish parliament member from the pro-Kurdish opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) Osman Baydemir told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier on Wednesday, the co-chair of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) Asya Abdullah said that the Syrian Kurds were ready to take part in the conference on Syria in Geneva, but had not received an invitation to the event so far.

    “Unfortunately, the meetings in Astana and Geneva are incomplete. Everyone should clearly understand that without the participation of the Kurds in all negotiations on Syria, the talks are doomed to failure and will not be successful. Unfortunately, Turkey plays a big role [in Syria settlement] and does not allow the Kurds to sit at the negotiating table,” Baydemir said.

    Baydemir, who earlier in the day represented Turkish Kurdistan at the pan-Kurdish event, titled "The struggle for influence in the Middle East: the current state and possible outcomes," hosted by Russia's Federal National-Cultural Kurdish Autonomy, called on Russia to ensure Kurds' participation in all Syria peace negotiations.

    A militant of the Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, stands at a barricade in Sirnak, Turkey, late Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015.
    AP Photo/ Cagdas Erdogan
    'Let Tears Stop': PKK Leader Pledges to End Conflict With Ankara in 6 Months
    The representatives of the Syrian Kurds are not participating in second round of Astana talks on Syria crisis settlement between the Syrian government and the armed opposition which started earlier on Wednesday and is expected to last through Thursday.

    On Tuesday, UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura’s spokeswoman Yara Sharif confirmed that the UN-brokered intra-Syrian negotiations in Geneva would begin on February 23.

    Kurds did not attend the latest round of Geneva talks since Turkey and Syrian opposition have refused to allow them join the discussions. Russia has repeatedly urged the participating sides in the intra-Syrian talks to involve Kurdish representatives in the settlement process.

    “We have a big request to Moscow to play an important role in the consolidation of peace in the whole Middle East region and also play a significant role in Kurds achieving equal rights and justice. [We have] a big request to Russia to play a positive role in resumption of peace talks between Kurds and the Turkish government, to play an active role and influence their renewal,” Baydemir told Sputnik.

    A Syrian Kurdish young woman holds the flag of the Syrian Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) (File)
    AFP 2016/ YASIN AKGUL
    Kurds Not to Recognize Unattended Conferences' Decisions on Syria - PYD Co-Chair
    Last successful peace negotiations between Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and Turkish government took place in 2013 and led to ceasefire for two and a half years.

    Tensions between Ankara and the Turkish Kurds escalated in July 2015 when a ceasefire between Turkey and PKK collapsed over a series of terrorist attacks, allegedly committed by the Kurdish organizations, considered as terrorist groups by Ankara. In March 2016, Russia’s Foreign Ministry called on Ankara to resume dialogue with Kurds to find a political solution to the crisis.

