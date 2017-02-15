Register
19:20 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Weapon and ammunition Syrian insurgents surrendered to the government troops. File photo

    Russia Registers Six Ceasefire Violations in Syria

    © Photo: Russian Defense Ministry
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 5320

    Russian monitors registered six episodes of ceasefire violations in Syria in the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, another six settlements have agreed to uphold truce.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Russian-Turkish commission on the Syrian truce have registered six violations of the ceasefire regime over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

    "The Russian part of the joint Russian-Turkish commission on issues related to violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 6 violations over the past 24 hours in Latakia [4] and Hama [2] provinces," the ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation said in a daily bulletin.

    "The Turkish side has registered 10 violations: one in Aleppo, three in Daraa, three in Damascus, two in Idlib, and one in Quneitra provinces," the bulletin said.

    According to the document, the Russian side can confirm only three violations registered by Turkey.

    Meanwhile, the number of settlements that have joined the cessation of hostilities in war-torn Syria has increased to 1,249.

    "Within the last 24 hours, truce agreements have been reached with representatives of six settlements in Damascus [3] and Hama [3] provinces, bringing the total number of settlements that have joined the ceasefire to 1,249," the ministry said.

    Negotiations on joining ceasefire regime have continued with field commanders of armed opposition units operating in Damascus, Homs, Hama, Quneitra, and Aleppo provinces.

    Volunteers take part in a simulation of how to respond to a chemical attack, in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo (File)
    © AFP 2016/ JM LOPEZ
    Russian MoD Slams HRW's 'Amateurish' Allegations Syrian Army Used Chemical Weapons
    In late December, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted a Russian-Turkish resolution on a ceasefire regime in Syria, as well as on holding political talks between the Syrian government and opposition groups in Astana, Kazakhstan in January 2017. A day earlier, a nationwide ceasefire between Syrian government troops and several opposition factions came into force. Russia and Turkey serve as guarantors of the deal that paves the way for negotiations between the warring parties.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.

    Related:

    De Mistura: Division of Syria on Influence Zones 'Worst Scenario'
    HNC 'Impeding Formation of Single Opposition Delegation to Ruin' Syria Talks
    French UNSC Resolution Offer Hinders Syria Settlement - Moscow
    Moscow Slams Atlantic Council's Report as 'Attempt to Add Fuel' to Syrian War
    Tags:
    The Syrian war, Russian Defense Ministry, Turkey, Russia, Syria, Quneitra
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    'Red Army' for Kids: Chinese Primary School Teaches Students Patriotism
    Let My Crimea Go!
    Let My Crimea Go!
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Changed

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok