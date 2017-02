© Sputnik. Eray Erkylych Turkish FM Praises the Naming of Ankara Street to Honor Slain Russian Ambassador

ANKARA (Sputnik) — A total of three people, including two police officers, were detained in the case prior to today's detention.

The report said the detainee had maintained contact by phone with ambassador's killer.

Andrei Karlov was shot and killed at an art gallery exhibition opening in Ankara on December 19. Three more people were injured in the shooting. The gunman was killed at the scene by the police. The Russian Foreign Ministry said it considered the attack a terrorist act.