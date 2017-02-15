Off With Their Heads! Daesh Threatens to Slaughter Valentine’s Day Revelers

Sources from the Iraqi province of Nineveh report that local Daesh militants threaten to execute anyone who would celebrate Valentine’s Day.

According to Babil24 news website, during an angry sermon at a Mosul mosque a Daesh preacher went on a hateful rant about young people and adolescents who were apparently talking about the upcoming 'festival of love'.

"The preacher then produced a red teddy bear and decapitated the toy in front of the congregation with a knife, threatening anyone who would dare to celebrate the 'festival of debauchery' with that act," the website reports.

Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, was captured by Daesh in June 2014. Despite the fact that Iraqi and US-led coalition forces liberated the eastern part of the city in late January 2017, the western part of Mosul remains under the control of the terrorist group.