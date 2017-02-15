Register
    A young girl holds a bearing images of the Israeli and Palestinian flags during a Israeli left-wing activist rally demanding fresh Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the killing of late Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, at the Rabin Square in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv on October 24, 2015

    Sweden to Appoint Special Envoy to Israel-Palestine Peace Process FM

    © AFP 2016/ JACK GUEZ
    Middle East
    Swedish Foreign Minister said that government will appoint a special envoy to the peace process in the Israel-Palestine conflict.

    U.S. President Donald Trump looks on following a swearing-in ceremony for Defense Secretary James Mattis at the Pentagon in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Carlos Barria
    Trump Disagrees With 'Very Smart People' Who Say Israel-Palestine Deal Impossible
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The Swedish government will appoint a special envoy to the peace process in the Israel-Palestine conflict, Swedish Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said Wednesday.

    "This year marks 50 years of the occupation of Palestine. Sweden continues to work for a resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and will appoint a special envoy," Wallstrom said during the parliamentary debate on foreign affairs as quoted by the government press service.

    She added that Sweden was holding regular contacts "with almost 150 Israeli and Palestinian civil society organizations" regarding the conflict settlement process.

    "Security Council resolution 2334 on the Israeli settlements, and the international conference held in Paris in January, could, in the best-case scenario, create the conditions for a renewed peace process and a two-state solution," Wallstrom pointed out.

    Sweden-Israel relations have deteriorated after Sweden had recognized Palestine’s independence shortly after Wallstrom became Foreign Minister in October 2014. Besides, after Wallstrom had called for investigations into the "extrajudicial" killings of Palestinian assailants by Israeli forces, Israeli officials refused to welcome the Swedish foreign minister in the country during her state visit to the region in December 2016.

    Attempts to settle the conflict over Palestinian territories occupied by Israel since 1967 on the international basis have been taken since 2002. As a result of the Paris Conference for peace in the Middle East held on January 15, 2017, the Arab Peace Initiative of 2002 has been chosen as the basis for conflict resolution, implying the creation of the independent and sovereign Palestinian state within the borders of 1967.

    According to the Resolution 2334 of the United Nations Security Council, adopted on December 23, 2016, Israel is to stop settlement activity in Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, as these activities are violating international law.

