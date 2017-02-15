French UNSC Resolution Offer Hinders Syria Settlement - Moscow

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Mikhail Ulyanov, director of the ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control (DNAC) said Moscow's position remains that past investigations "have not allowed to ascertain the guilt of one party or another" in the use of chemicals in Syria.

"Therefore, there is no reason in advancing some kind of sanctions through the UN Security Council resolution, this would not have anything to do with justice," Ulyanov said.

The French Foreign Ministry urged on Tuesday to "act" in response to this week's watchdog report accusing Damascus of conducting coordinated chemical attacks in opposition-controlled parts. The ministry said through its spokesman that Paris "continues to discuss" adopting a resolution with its UN Security Council partners "to punish those responsible."

Ulyanov pointed out that Paris' offer "is happening once again against the backdrop of ongoing meetings in Astana" and the anticipated UN-mediated talks in Geneva on February 23.

"It seems that only those who seek to derail the just recently visible progress toward a political settlement of the Syrian crisis can speak out with such ill-conceived ideas," the Russian diplomat said.

Ulyanov further expressed doubt that the French proposal on the Security Council resolution would be put to a vote.

Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.