14:47 GMT +315 February 2017
    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017

    French UNSC Resolution Offer Hinders Syria Settlement - Moscow

    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Middle East
    French proposals on laying blame for chemical attacks in Syria through a UN Security Council resolution disrupt the visible progress at conflict settlement and are unlikely to be put to a vote, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Mikhail Ulyanov, director of the ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control (DNAC) said Moscow's position remains that past investigations "have not allowed to ascertain the guilt of one party or another" in the use of chemicals in Syria.

    "Therefore, there is no reason in advancing some kind of sanctions through the UN Security Council resolution, this would not have anything to do with justice," Ulyanov said.

    Volunteers take part in a simulation of how to respond to a chemical attack, in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo (File)
    © AFP 2016/ JM LOPEZ
    Russian MoD Slams HRW's 'Amateurish' Allegations Syrian Army Used Chemical Weapons
    The French Foreign Ministry urged on Tuesday to "act" in response to this week's watchdog report accusing Damascus of conducting coordinated chemical attacks in opposition-controlled parts. The ministry said through its spokesman that Paris "continues to discuss" adopting a resolution with its UN Security Council partners "to punish those responsible."

    Ulyanov pointed out that Paris' offer "is happening once again against the backdrop of ongoing meetings in Astana" and the anticipated UN-mediated talks in Geneva on February 23.

    "It seems that only those who seek to derail the just recently visible progress toward a political settlement of the Syrian crisis can speak out with such ill-conceived ideas," the Russian diplomat said.

    Ulyanov further expressed doubt that the French proposal on the Security Council resolution would be put to a vote.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    Moscow Slams Atlantic Council's Report as 'Attempt to Add Fuel' to Syrian War
    Kurds Not to Recognize Unattended Conferences' Decisions on Syria - PYD Co-Chair
    Syria Talks Participants Hope to Limit Astana Meeting to 1 Day
    Bilateral Talks on Bolstering Syria Truce Underway in Astana
    Syria, Russia, France
      ivanwa88
      The sooner Le Pen gets in and drains the rat infested wine and cheese cellar the better!
