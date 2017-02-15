Daesh Militants Block Access for Aleppo to Drinking Water

© REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho Syria’s Aleppo Residents to Get Drinking Water Supply Soon

–

DAMASCUS (Sputnik)Daesh terrorist group militants again blocked access for Syrian Aleppo residents to drinking water from the Al-Khafsa water treatment facility, the province's governor, Hussein Diyab, said Wednesday.

"Armed gangs holding the area of Al-Khafsa have again completely blocked access for residents of Aleppo to drinking water," Diyab was quoted by the SANA news agency as saying.

