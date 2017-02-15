Register
10:17 GMT +315 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Iraqi army T-72 tank heads to the frontline (File)

    First Daesh Tank Attack in Iraq May Indicate Existence of 'Vile Criminal Racket'

    © AFP 2016/ Dimitar DILKOFF
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 11 0 0

    Commenting on the recent reports of the first documented Daesh tank attack against the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Russian defense analyst Vladimir Bogatyrev suggested that the heavy weaponry may not be mere war trophies, and that the jihadists could be acquiring the war machines through some sort of "disgusting criminal racket."

    Iraqi security forces and allied Popular Mobilization Forces fire rockets at Daesh positions at an oil field outside Beiji, some 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015
    © AP Photo/
    Daesh Launches First Ever Tank Attack on Iraqi Militia, and Gets Successfully Crushed
    On Monday, the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) reported that the Daesh militants used tanks in their attack against them in northern Iraqi Sinjar mountains near the border with Syria.

    "The attack, which targeted militia's units in Ain Talaui, Ain al-Hasan, Ash sharai, was launched by 200 members of Daesh, 50 of whom has been eliminated. During the attack, Daesh used tanks which have become the first [documented] case of use of such weaponry by Daesh terrorists," the militia told Al-Manar broadcaster.

    The militia added that they managed to repulse the attack destroying 17 mined cars which militants tried to use to breach the defense.

    Earlier media reports suggested that the terrorists have in possession Soviet-era Т-55, Т-62 and Т-72 tanks captured from the Iraqi Army and Libyan militias. And the US-made M1Abrams tanks also supposedly captured from the Iraqi Army.

    In this file photo released on Aug. 5, 2015, by the Rased News Network a Facebook page affiliated with Islamic State militants, an Islamic State militant holds the group's flag as he stands on a tank they captured from Syrian government forces, in the town of Qaryatain southwest of Palmyra, central Syria
    © AP Photo/ Rased News Network via AP, File
    In this file photo released on Aug. 5, 2015, by the Rased News Network a Facebook page affiliated with Islamic State militants, an Islamic State militant holds the group's flag as he stands on a tank they captured from Syrian government forces, in the town of Qaryatain southwest of Palmyra, central Syria

    Russian defense analyst, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Unions of Reserve Officers of Russia's Ministry of Defense (MEGAPIR), retired Major-General Vladimir Bogatyrev told Radio Sputnik that if the reports are true, it is yet another proof of how dangerous the terrorists become with such powerful equipment.

    "Т-55, Т-62 and Т-72 tanks are very good vehicles even though they date back to the late 1950s. We can see how reliable our military hardware is but we can also see how dangerous it becomes when it gets into such hands," he told Sputnik.

    US. army soldiers stand next a military vehicle in the town of Bartella, east of Mosul, Iraq, December 27, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
    Trump Tells Abadi US Carrying Out Military Buildup of Forces in Iraq
    The defense analyst however suggested that it may not be mere war trophies.

    "Daesh has overrun vast swathes of territory in northern and western Iraq with many equipment storage bases including those of the heavy weaponry.  No doubts, they could have done it in Syria as well. However it could have been supplied to them by some vendors who are earning huge money on such operations. It is merely a business for them. But it is a dreadful, disgusting criminal racket," the expert told Sputnik.

    Vladimir Bogatyrev also noted that in order to completely eliminate the jihadists, various countries should united their efforts.

    "Russia, Iran and Turkey have united to settle the crisis on the territory of Syria. But Daesh (Islamic State) and its base it is not only vast territories seized in Syria, but it is also Iraq. And the matters are not that well there.  In my opinion, if we could unite efforts with Iraq, Jordan and the US-led coalition, we will be able to solve this crisis relatively quickly.  Without it, it might be going on for a long time," he told Sputnik.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Strikes? What Strikes? Pentagon "Forgets" About 6,000 Airstrikes in Syria, Iraq
    US Awards Contract to Provide Rocket Fuzes to Iraq, Afghan Militaries
    Tags:
    Abrams Tanks, Russian tanks, tanks, attack, Popular Mobilization Units, Daesh, Vladimir Bogatyrev, Syria, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok