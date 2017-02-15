Russian Muslims Could Open School for Syrian Refugees in Lebanon - Moscow Mufti

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Earlier in the month, the Spiritual Board of Muslims of Russia along with the Spiritual Board of Muslims of Moscow and the Russian Mufties Council sent a humanitarian cargoes for the Syrian refugees living in camps near the Syrian-Lebanese border.

"As I see, there are huge problems with medical assistance and education and there are very many orphans. We will contribute to the [solution of problems] in these three spheres. Maybe we will help to open a school. We would like to set ourselves this task for this year," Alyautdinov, who is also the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Muftis Council, said.

He added that the council had also set a task to support at least 100 Syrian children.

According to the mufti, Russian Muslims are planning to carry out such humanitarian actions on a regular basis.

The ongoing Syrian civil war has resulted in a large-scale humanitarian crisis in the region and made millions of Syrians to leave their homeland. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), there are more than 1 million of refugees from the crisis-torn country in Lebanon at the moment.