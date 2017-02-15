UN Supports 2-State Solution of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict - Deputy Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the White House said in a statement that the United States will not insist on implementation of the two-state solution of the conflict that would not bring peace to the region, adding if the rival parties wanted something else, Washington would help them.

The White House stressed that "peace is the goal" when it comes to Israeli-Palestinian conflict, adding that it could be reached through various means.

Commenting on the statement of the White House, Haq said Tuesday: "You're aware of our support for the two state solution. Beyond that, I wouldn't comment."

The concept of a two-state solution to the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Palestinians stipulates creation of "two states for two groups of people." It has long been viewed by the international community as the only realistic way to end the conflict.

The boundary between the two states is still subject to dispute and negotiation, with Palestinian and Arab leadership insisting on the "1967 borders," which is not acceptable to Israel.

Israel's settlement expansion into the Palestinian territories has put the realization of the plan in question.