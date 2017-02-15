Russia Delivers Some Six Tonnes of Humanitarian Aid to Syrians in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The bulletin stated that the Russian specialists had held a total of eight humanitarian actions in the provinces of Aleppo, Latakia and Damascus.

"In 24 hours, 3,450 citizens have received humanitarian aid. A total amount of humanitarian cargoes given to the residents is 5.9 tonnes," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

According to the bulletin, the United Nations and its partners had also continued to provide Syria with humanitarian assistance.

© Sputnik/ Bolat Shayhinov Syria Peace Talks in Astana Postponed Until February 16 al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.