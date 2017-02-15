Register
    Islamic state fighters. (File)

    US-Led Coalition Commander Claims 60,000 Daesh Terrorists Killed

    The US-led coalition fighting Daesh in Syria and Iraq have killed 60,000 members of the terror group over a two year period, according to media reports.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The number of Daesh fighters killed is 10,000 higher than what was reported in December, when US officials said 50,000 fighters had been killed, Military.com reported.

    Smoke billowing from buildings in Hammam al-Alil area south of Mosul
    © AFP 2016/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    UN Reduces Humanitarian Activities in Eastern Mosul Due to Daesh Drone Attacks
    "To date, US coalition military efforts have resulted in the deaths of more than 60,000 Islamic State [Daesh] militants over the course of a two-year campaign," the commander of US Special Operations Command US Army Gen. Raymond Thomas was quoted by Military.com as saying at a defense industry conference on Tuesday.

    The US-led campaign to defeat Daesh is known as Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve, which operates in Iraq and Syria.

    Daesh is outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries around the world.

      FlorianGeyer
      More US video game fantasy ?
      avatar
      Randall Lee Hilburn
      This sounds exactly like what they used to claim in Vietnam and is no doubt just as fanciful. Never believe these kinds of claims unless they can produce the actual bodies. It is all done for public consumption. The only question is if like they did in Vietnam the idiots are starting to believe their own lies.
      avatar
      Randall Lee Hilburnin reply toFlorianGeyer(Show commentHide comment)
      FlorianGeyer, Yep! That's my guess.
      avatar
      cast235
      Again claiming Russian victories? I saw MSM showing Russian helicopters and planes instruments and bombings and claiming it was U.S.
