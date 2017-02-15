US-Led Coalition Commander Claims 60,000 Daesh Terrorists Killed

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The number of Daesh fighters killed is 10,000 higher than what was reported in December, when US officials said 50,000 fighters had been killed, Military.com reported.
The US-led campaign to defeat Daesh is known as Combined Joint Task Force — Operation Inherent Resolve, which operates in Iraq and Syria.
Daesh is outlawed in Russia and numerous other countries around the world.
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete More US video game fantasy ? Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete This sounds exactly like what they used to claim in Vietnam and is no doubt just as fanciful. Never believe these kinds of claims unless they can produce the actual bodies. It is all done for public consumption. The only question is if like they did in Vietnam the idiots are starting to believe their own lies. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete FlorianGeyer, Yep! That's my guess. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Again claiming Russian victories? I saw MSM showing Russian helicopters and planes instruments and bombings and claiming it was U.S.
