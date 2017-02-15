UN Reduces Humanitarian Activities in Eastern Mosul Due to Daesh Drone Attacks

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Haq explained the reduction of humanitarian activities came as a consequence of a suicide-bomber attack and the use of drones by Daesh, which have injured individuals on the ground.

"A number of security incidents in newly accessible areas of eastern Mosul city have led to a temporary reduction of humanitarian activities," Haq stated.

The area of eastern Mosul has experienced significant shortages of drinking water, prompting UN humanitarian aid partners to provide an average of 2,300 cubic meters of water daily to residents in 30 neighborhoods.

The authorities are making efforts to make the water network in eastern Mosul’s fully operational, according to the spokesperson.

Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, was captured by Daesh in June 2014. Iraqi and US-led coalition forces liberated the eastern part of the city in late January 2017. However, the city’s western part remains under control of the terrorist group.

Daesh is a designated terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and other countries around the world.