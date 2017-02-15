Say What?! Burger King Puts Sex Toys in ‘Adult’ Meals for Valentine's Day

The Adults Meal will only be sold to people 18 and older with ID, and comes with two Whopper hamburgers, two beers, two orders of french fries and an “adult romantic toy,” which could either be a feather duster, a lace eye mask and a head massager.

This deal will only be available on Valentine’s Day from 6 p.m. to closing. US Burger King stores have not announced any similar promotions, but location in France are offering a "Valentine’s Cup" which features a lid made for two straws.

The commercial, made by ad agency Leo Burnett Israel, starts off showing a bright, kid friendly meal box as the narrator chirps, "Kid's meal? That's for kids," before the music switches to a more sultry tune and the voiceover continuing, "Burger King presents the Adult's Meal, with an adult toy inside. Only on Valentine's Day, and only from 6 p.m."

The ad has been watched over 150,000 times on the Burger King Israel Facebook page.

Hooters is catering to the brokenhearted on the holiday usually reserved for couples and lovers. A person can bring a picture of their ex partner into the restaurant on Valentine’s Day, order 10 boneless wings, shred the photo, and receive another order of 10 boneless wings for free.

If you’d prefer more options to deface your former paramour, the Hooters website allows to upload the photo and shred it online, as well as burn it, bury it or throw darts at it if you so choose, then print off a coupon for the wings.

