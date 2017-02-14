Register
20:35 GMT +314 February 2017
Live
    Search
    This file photo taken on January 21, 2017 shows Syrians standing next to water faucets as they fill jerrycans in Aleppo's formerly rebel-held al-Shaar neighbourhood, a month after government forces retook the northern Syrian city from rebel fighters

    Resuming Regular Water Supply in Aleppo to Take at Least 10 Days

    © AFP 2016/
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    15310

    UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) spokesperson Christophe Boulierac said that it would take at least ten days before water could be pumped regularly to all neighborhoods in Syria's Aleppo.

    People walk past damaged shops in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    Syria’s Aleppo Residents to Get Drinking Water Supply Soon
    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) — Water is gradually returning to the Syrian city of Aleppo, but ensuring regular water provisions to all neighborhoods in the city will take at least ten days, UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) spokesperson Christophe Boulierac said on Tuesday.

    "Thanks to recent repairs to the municipal system, water provision was resuming slowly," Boulierac stated. "It would take at least ten days before water could be pumped regularly to all neighborhoods."

    Boulierac noted that for almost a month, the wider Aleppo’s 1.8 million residents, 700,000 of which are children, were deliberately cut off from the public water network.

    The spokesperson noted that water is a fundamental human right and especially children should have secure access to safe drinking water.

    Children are one of the most vulnerable groups to water-borne diseases and often are given the task to collect water for families thus affecting their school attendance, according to UNICEF.

    Syrians evacuated from eastern Aleppo, reach out for Russian food aid in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Russia Delivers 3.8 Tonnes of Bread to Aleppo Residents in 24 Hours
    At present, UNICEF is working on repairing the ground water wells in and around Aleppo and on providing daily emergency supplies of 10 million liters of water to most vulnerable residents. The agency also distributes water purification supplies and provides fuel to operate wells and water pumping stations.

    The central water supply in Aleppo has been cut off since January 14 as a result of a technical failure of the city’s pumping station. The station is located in a rural area east of Aleppo controlled by the Islamic State terror group.

    Over the past month, Islamic State militants did not allow maintenance crews to repair the pumping station.

    The United Nations, together with Aleppo’s utility services, have been providing water safe for drinking to the city’s residents through tankers and by utilizing wells.

    Related:

    Syria’s Aleppo Residents to Get Drinking Water Supply Soon
    Russia Delivers 3.8 Tonnes of Bread to Aleppo Residents in 24 Hours
    Syrian Government to Probe Atrocities Committed by Militants in Aleppo
    'We Did Not See Any Western Humanitarian Organizations' in Eastern Aleppo
    Tags:
    UNICEF, United Nations, Christophe Boulierac, Aleppo, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      American Socialist
      atleast Syria doesn't lace the water supply with cancer causing Fluoride and tell people it's good for them.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Liberal leader Justin Trudeau arrives at the polling station with his wife and children.
    Love is in the Air: World Leaders and Their Other Halves
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    A Fearmonger's Flotilla
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok