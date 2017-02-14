Iranian Defense Minister Calls for Developing Nuclear Naval Propulsion Systems

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iranian Defense Minister Brig. Gen. Hossein Dehghan called on Tuesday for leveraging nuclear technology in the maritime sphere.
"We should begin to use nuclear energy in manufacturing naval propulsion systems," Dehghan said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency, adding that steps should be taken to reduce associated environmental issues.
The defense minister expressed the need to accelerate Iran’s development in the maritime industries and keep pace with other countries.
The JCPOA which came into force in January 2016, is an international agreement between Iran, the P5+1 countries (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, United States plus Germany), aimed at preventing nuclear weapons development by Iran in exchange for the gradual sanctions relief.
