Daesh Destroys Palmyra Monuments in Response to Syrian Army's Advance - Minister

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Daesh militants have committed a terrible crime by destroying historic monuments in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra in response to the advance of the Syrian government army, Syrian Culture Minister Mohammad Ahmad told Sputnik.

"This is a terrible crime regarding the world heritage monuments. I am calling for the international community to implement its obligations regarding this barbaric act, which hit the historic city," Ahmad said.

© AFP 2016/ STRINGER The Retaking of Palmyra From Daesh Will be 'Swift and Rapid' the Russian Defense Ministry published a video that showed some of the most precious relics of Palmyra city devastated by the Islamic State group, outlawed in Russia. According to the ministry, the video proves that Islamists had blown up proscenium, the central part of the Roman-era amphitheater, and columns of the 16-column Tetrapylon, which dates back to 270 A.D.

According to Ahmad, the militants are destroying the historic monuments in response to the success of the Syrian government army.

Daesh seized Palmyra, which was the capital of the Palmyrene Empire and one of the richest cities of the Roman Empire, in May 2015. Terrorists destroyed a number of historic sights designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Arch of Triumph, the Temple of Baalshamin and the Temple of Bel. Jihadists also looted the national museum and the famous Palmyra’s necropolis.

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Palmyra in Sight: Less Than 20Km Separate Russia-Backed Syrian Army and Ancient City managed to liberate Palmyra. Russian specialists demined the historic center as well as residential areas of the city. Russian historians and renovators visited Palmyra in early July 2016 and prepared a report assessing the condition of the damaged sites and costs of the renovation works. However, in December 2016, the city was retaken by jihadists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the Daesh offensive on Palmyra. According to the Russian leader, the situation in Palmyra was a result of discordant actions of different players in Syria.