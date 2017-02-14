Daesh Destroys Palmyra Monuments in Response to Syrian Army's Advance - Minister

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Daesh militants have committed a terrible crime by destroying historic monuments in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra in response to the advance of the Syrian government army, Syrian Culture Minister Mohammad Ahmad told Sputnik.
"This is a terrible crime regarding the world heritage monuments. I am calling for the international community to implement its obligations regarding this barbaric act, which hit the historic city," Ahmad said.
According to Ahmad, the militants are destroying the historic monuments in response to the success of the Syrian government army.
Daesh seized Palmyra, which was the capital of the Palmyrene Empire and one of the richest cities of the Roman Empire, in May 2015. Terrorists destroyed a number of historic sights designated as UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the Arch of Triumph, the Temple of Baalshamin and the Temple of Bel. Jihadists also looted the national museum and the famous Palmyra’s necropolis.
Russian President Vladimir Putin commented on the Daesh offensive on Palmyra. According to the Russian leader, the situation in Palmyra was a result of discordant actions of different players in Syria.
