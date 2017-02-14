Israeli Gov’t Likely to ‘Consider Using Polygraphs’ Amid Internal Debates Leaks

MOSCOW(Sputnik) – The Israeli government will consider using lie detector tests for national security purposes after the leak of minutes from an Israeli security cabinet meeting, local media reported Tuesday, citing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Yoav Horowitz.

The Israeli authorities would "consider using polygraphs" on staff to identify the person responsible for the Sunday leaks from the security cabinet’s discussions, Horowitz told reporters, as cited by the Times of Israel newspaper.

Horowitz also stressed that it was "impossible" to work under such conditions, specifying that any leaks could harm Israeli security interests.

The newspaper added that during a Sunday meeting, Netanyahu and Israeli senior ministers discussed foreign policy issues related to Iran, Syria and Palestine. After the meeting, media reported leaked information from the internal debates.

The security cabinet meeting took place ahead of Netanyahu’s meeting with US President Donald Trump scheduled to take place on Wednesday at the White House.