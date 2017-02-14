Register
17:33 GMT +314 February 2017
    A man walks near damaged buildings in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017.

    If Russia, US Unite Efforts on Syria, the Defeat of Daesh Is Not Far Off

    Middle East
    Commenting on the remarks of Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that Russia has sent an invitation to the US to take part in the next round of Syrian peace talks in Astana, Russian political analyst Igor Shatrov told Radio Sputnik that if Moscow and Washington unite their efforts, the defeat of Daesh will follow.

    A Syrian national flag hangs in a damaged neighbourhood in Aleppo, Syria January 30, 2017
    Russia Preparing Another Meeting Between Syrian Government, Armed Opposition
    Moscow is preparing another round of peace talks between the Syrian government and representatives of the country's armed opposition, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with the Russian television channel NTV on Sunday.

    The next round of Astana talks is scheduled for February 15-16.

    Russia has sent an invitation to the United States to take part in the next Astana meeting to resolve the Syrian conflict.

    "You are right, the US was represented at the first meeting as an observer state. We invited it to send its representatives to participate in the following meetings, as soon as they form their Middle East Syrian team," Russia's top diplomat said in an interview.

    Moscow, Tehran and Ankara have mostly agreed on the details of the trilateral mechanism to monitor the ceasefire in Syria. This mechanism will be implemented soon, the Russian foreign minister says.

    "The second meeting in Astana ended recently. The meeting took place without the Syrian parties [to the conflict]; only with the participation of Russia, Turkey and Iran, where the details of the mechanism for monitoring the Syria ceasefire details have been mostly agreed, they will come into effect soon and will be implemented," Lavrov said.

    A picture taken on January 22, 2017 shows a woman walking in downtown Astana, with the Baiterek monument seen in the background
    First Day of Syria Talks in Astana to Be Held Behind Closed Doors
    Commenting on the remarks of the Foreign Minister, political analyst and deputy director of National Institute for Modern Ideology Development Igor Shatrov told Radio Sputnik that the joint efforts of Russia and the US will bring certain changes to the settlement of the Syrian conflict.

    "Of course, Russia is counting on the new US administration to seriously join the negotiation process, both in the Astana and Geneva talks," he told Sputnik.

    "The unified efforts of Moscow and Washington will allow for the achievement of serious changes in the Middle East and in Syria in particular," he said.

    "If the joint efforts of the international community finally lead to the setup of a fully functional coalition, the defeat of Daesh will be not far off," he said.

    However, he further noted that the position of the Middle Eastern monarchies, especially Saudi Arabia, should also be taken into account.

    "Without the termination of financing from Saudi Arabia, it will be impossible to stop this bloodshed in Syria and Iraq," he told Sputnik.

    Rebel spokesman Yehya al-Aridi speaks to the media during the second day of Syria peace talks at Astana's Rixos President Hotel on January 24, 2017
    Armed Syrian Opposition Yet to Be Invited to Feb. 15-16 Astana Talks - Member
    "I think it is a topic for serious discussion between the US and Saudi Arabia. They will now face off on a different playing field, on the oil market. And it is part of a larger game, which President Trump is only starting to play," the political analyst suggested.

    He further explained that this "game" is aimed at easing the US oil dependency on the Middle East and at drawing the US out of this large military game, which is not of primary importance to Trump and which he does not want to get involved in.

    He also noted that Russia is also working with Saudi Arabia and thus we might soon see Riyadh invited into the Syrian settlement process.

    Related:

    Astana Talks on Syria Lay Groundwork for Geneva Talks - Kazakh Foreign Minister
    Upcoming Astana Talks to Address Syria Truce - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
    Astana Platform Not Substitute to Geneva Talks - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    Astana meeting, Syrian crisis, Syrian peace talks, Syrian conflict, Astana talks on Syria, Daesh, Igor Shatrov, Kazakhstan, Syria, United States, Russia, Astana, Saudi Arabia
