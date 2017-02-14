Register
14 February 2017
    People walk past damaged shops in the Old City of Aleppo, Syria January 31, 2017.

    Syria’s Aleppo Residents to Get Drinking Water Supply Soon

    © REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho
    Middle East
    0 10250

    The supply of potable water to central districts of Aleppo is expected to be restored in the near future after a month without steady water provision, local media reported Tuesday.

    Syrians evacuated from eastern Aleppo, reach out for Russian food aid in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Russia Delivers 3.8 Tonnes of Bread to Aleppo Residents in 24 Hours
    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) According to the Syrian state television, water supply in Aleppo has already been partially restored but inhabitants of the city will get access to water only after it is tested, which is expected to happen in a short time.

    Central water supply was cut off in Aleppo since January 14 due to a technical failure at a pumping station, located in a rural area east of Aleppo in the area controlled by the Daesh jihadist group, outlawed in Russia and many other countries worldwide. Over the past month, Daesh militants did not allow maintenance crews to restore the work of the station. The United Nations together with the city’s utility services were providing clean water to Aleppo inhabitants through tankers and wells.

    The Syrian city of Aleppo was the so-called economic capital of the Middle Eastern country before the beginning of the civil war in 2011. It had been under militants' control for several years and was significantly damaged during the conflict. The city was liberated by the government forces in December 2016.

