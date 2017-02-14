Syria’s Aleppo Residents to Get Drinking Water Supply Soon

© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki Russia Delivers 3.8 Tonnes of Bread to Aleppo Residents in 24 Hours

DAMASCUS (Sputnik)According to the Syrian state television, water supply in Aleppo has already been partially restored but inhabitants of the city will get access to water only after it is tested, which is expected to happen in a short time.

Central water supply was cut off in Aleppo since January 14 due to a technical failure at a pumping station, located in a rural area east of Aleppo in the area controlled by the Daesh jihadist group, outlawed in Russia and many other countries worldwide. Over the past month, Daesh militants did not allow maintenance crews to restore the work of the station. The United Nations together with the city’s utility services were providing clean water to Aleppo inhabitants through tankers and wells.

The Syrian city of Aleppo was the so-called economic capital of the Middle Eastern country before the beginning of the civil war in 2011. It had been under militants' control for several years and was significantly damaged during the conflict. The city was liberated by the government forces in December 2016.

