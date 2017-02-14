Turkish Prime Minister Says Most Part of Al-Bab in Syria Under Control

© REUTERS/ Khalil Ashawi Erdogan Takes Aim at Raqqa as Turkish Forces Squeeze Daesh in al-Bab

ANKARA (Sputnik)Most of the town of al-Bab in northern Syria is under the control of the Syrian opposition, acting with the support of the Turkish Armed Forces, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Tuesday in Ankara.

"Most part of al-Bab has been taken under control," Yildirim said at a meeting of the parliamentary faction of the ruling Justice and Development Party.