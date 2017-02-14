Russia Delivers 3.8 Tonnes of Bread to Aleppo Residents in 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia conducted seven humanitarian operations in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, delivering 3.8 tonnes of bread to some 2,900 residents of the city, the Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"In 24 hours, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation carried out seven humanitarian actions in the city of Aleppo… During the operations civilians had received 3.8 tonnes of bread," the ministry said in a daily bulletin posted on its website.

Russian aircraft have also dropped 20,6 tonnes of humanitarian cargoes, which have been received by Damascus from the United Nations to Deir ez-Zor, the ministry added.

According to the Russian ministry, the humanitarian convoy of the United Nations, the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent delivered humanitarian aid to the Homs province.