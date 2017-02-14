Yemen: UN Envoy Ready to Go to Russia if Invited to Discuss Country’s Conflict

© REUTERS/ Fawaz Salman Yemen to Never Invite US Ground Troops to Help Resolve Conflict - UN Envoy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Khaled Hussein Alyemany, Yemen’s permanent representative to the United Nations, told Sputnik that he is willing to go to Russia if invited for discussions on the conflict in his country as well as on relations between the two countries.

"I can go anywhere to talk about Yemen and if we are invited to go to Russia, we will go and talk about Yemen and talk about Yemeni-Russian relations," Alyemany told Sputnik.

Alyemany noted that Yemen and Russia are strategic partners and have very good working relations.

"Russia built the modern nation in Yemen, contributed from the beginning, from the Soviet Union, in the nation building process and we will always appreciate the Russian contribution to peace and stability," Alyemany said.

So far, a meeting between Yemen’s government and opposition representatives on a plan to end hostilities is being organized in Jordan, Alyemany added.

"So far we are trying to get that meeting," Alyemany said on Monday. "Our intention is to push the Houthis to send a representative to the De-Escalation and Coordination Committee (DCC). So, hopefully if they send their representative then we can have meetings in Jordan to establish the monitoring of cessation of hostilities."

UN Special Envoy to Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed told the Security Council at the end of January that his office was ready to convene a meeting in Jordan.

The conflict between the internationally recognized Aden-based government and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh erupted in March 2015.

A Saudi-led coalition of mostly Persian Gulf countries began an air campaign against the Houthis during the same month. However, the coalition has been criticized for killing thousands of civilians in the air campaign, causing disproportional child casualties and damaging vital non-military infrastructure.