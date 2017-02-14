Syrian Government to Probe Atrocities Committed by Militants in Aleppo

Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation 'We Did Not See Any Western Humanitarian Organizations' in Eastern Aleppo

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The commission is expected to establish authenticity of some 10,000 pages of documents that could include evidence of support of terrorists and their activities by several foreign states, the Al-Watan newspaper reported Monday.

The news outlet added that the minister stressed that the investigation aimed at search of all available evidence and documents that could shed the light on crimes conducted by militants in Aleppo.

The Syrian city of Aleppo, which was the so-called economic capital of the Middle Eastern country before the beginning of the civil war in 2011 had been under militants' control for several years and had been significantly damaged during the conflict.

The city was liberated by government forces from militant groups in December 2016, however several militant and extremist group are still fighting in the province.