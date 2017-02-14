Syrian Government to Probe Atrocities Committed by Militants in Aleppo

The news outlet added that the minister stressed that the investigation aimed at search of all available evidence and documents that could shed the light on crimes conducted by militants in Aleppo.
The Syrian city of Aleppo, which was the so-called economic capital of the Middle Eastern country before the beginning of the civil war in 2011 had been under militants' control for several years and had been significantly damaged during the conflict.
The city was liberated by government forces from militant groups in December 2016, however several militant and extremist group are still fighting in the province.
