Daesh Appeals to Idea of Last Chance for Jihad in Recruiting Foreign Fighters

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Gorka explained that in Islam the last jihad before judgment day will occur in the territory of al-Sham, meaning greater Syria.

"[T]hey are sending a very powerful message…there will be no more opportunities for you to save your soul because look at where we are, greater Syria," Gorka stated on Monday.

Gorka noted that the ongoing conflict in Syria is promoted by Daesh as the last Jihad, which he called an ideological and theological coup.

Daesh sends about 55,000 messages a day via Twitter or Telegram as part of its propaganda and outreach activities, Gorka stated.

Approximately 36,000 foreign fighters have been recruited by Daesh of which of 6,000 are from western countries, Gorka added.