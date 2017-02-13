Pentagon Unable to Confirm Reports About Daesh Leader's Heavy Injuries

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Baghdadi may have been injured during an Iraqi Air Force airstrike in the city of Qaim on February 9, the Alhurra channel reported citing Iraq’s Interior Ministry intelligence department.

"We don't have any information to corroborate it," Davis told reporters. "Clearly, Baghdadi is someone who we would like to see meet his end, but we have not independently been able to corroborate that."

Reportedly, Baghdadi sustained heavy injuries and was sent to Syria, and several other Daesh terrorists were killed in the strike.

Reports of Baghdadi being injured or killed have appeared over the past several months, but none of them have been confirmed.

