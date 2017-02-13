Register
21:50 GMT +3
13 February 2017
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) departs Naval Station Norfolk

    George H.W. Bush Strike Group Starts Pounding Daesh From Mediterranean

    © Flickr/ U.S. Navy/ MC 2 CL SPEC. Eric S. Garst
    Middle East
    480747

    Washington's George H.W. Bush Strike Group has commenced strikes against Daesh from the Mediterranean Sea.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The George H.W. Bush Strike Group has begun airstrike operations against Daesh from the eastern Mediterranean Sea in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility, the US Navy said in a press release on Monday.

    "The flexibility and lethality inherent to this strike group allows the theater commander to employ GHWB across a broad capabilities spectrum, from striking ISIL [Daesh] targets, to reassuring allies and solidifying partnerships and ensuring freedom of maritime operations," Carrier Strike Group 2 commander Rear Adm. Kenneth Whitesell stated.

    The strike group entered the eastern Mediterranean Sea on February 2 and will support US and allied operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve against Daesh.

    Syrian army servicemen
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Palmyra in Sight: Less Than 20Km Separate Russia-Backed Syrian Army and Ancient City
    Previously, the George H.W. Bush Strike Group was deployed in the Navy's 5th Fleet area of command.

    The strike group includes the flagship George HW Bush aircraft carrier with Carrier Strike Group 2, Carrier Air Wing 8 and Destroyer Squadron 22.

    The strike group also includes the squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 8 and guided missile cruisers Philippine Sea, Hue City, Laboon and Truxton.

    The US-led coalition of 68 nations has carried out airstrikes against Daesh in Iraq and Syria since 2014.

      avatar
      elsa.zardini
      How many more millions of dead children, women, elders, are we to expect? Oh, forgot that this is "collateral damage" or "worthwhile".
      avatar
      Linda
      So they finally started to target Daesh instead of protecting them?
      avatar
      2007harleydavidsonsg
      More like target practice. They may need it in the Pacific theater. Bet McCain having a orgasim right about now.
