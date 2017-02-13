George H.W. Bush Strike Group Starts Pounding Daesh From Mediterranean

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The George H.W. Bush Strike Group has begun airstrike operations against Daesh from the eastern Mediterranean Sea in the 6th Fleet area of responsibility, the US Navy said in a press release on Monday.

"The flexibility and lethality inherent to this strike group allows the theater commander to employ GHWB across a broad capabilities spectrum, from striking ISIL [Daesh] targets, to reassuring allies and solidifying partnerships and ensuring freedom of maritime operations," Carrier Strike Group 2 commander Rear Adm. Kenneth Whitesell stated.

The strike group entered the eastern Mediterranean Sea on February 2 and will support US and allied operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve against Daesh.

Previously, the George H.W. Bush Strike Group was deployed in the Navy's 5th Fleet area of command.

The strike group includes the flagship George HW Bush aircraft carrier with Carrier Strike Group 2, Carrier Air Wing 8 and Destroyer Squadron 22.

The strike group also includes the squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 8 and guided missile cruisers Philippine Sea, Hue City, Laboon and Truxton.

The US-led coalition of 68 nations has carried out airstrikes against Daesh in Iraq and Syria since 2014.