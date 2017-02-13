Register
20:19 GMT +313 February 2017
    Members of the Yemeni army ride on the back of military trucks near the Red Sea coast city of al-Mokha, Yemen January 23, 2017

    Yemen to Never Invite US Ground Troops to Help Resolve Conflict - UN Envoy

    Permanent representative of Yemen to the United Nations, Khaled Alyemany, said that Yemeni authorities will never invite American soldiers on the ground.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Yemen has no plans to request US ground troops to fight on its behalf in the country’s civil war, the permanent representative of Yemen to the United Nations, Khaled Alyemany, said on Monday.

    "We will never invite American soldiers on the ground," Alyemany stated during an Atlantic Council event in Washington, DC. "We will never invite Americans. And Americans, they understand that."

    US Senator McCain 'Emboldens Enemy' by Questioning Raid in Yemen - Trump
    Yemen's civil war between the internationally recognized Aden-based government and the Houthi movement backed by army units loyal to former President Ali Abdullah Saleh erupted in March 2015.

    The Saudi-led coalition of Persian Gulf countries began its operation in Yemen the same month and has since been criticized for hitting civilians, causing disproportional child casualties and damaging vital non-military infrastructure.

      avatar
      marcanhalt
      That is, NO Americans unless they are from Dearborn, Michigan, or LA, California, two of the biggest Muslim cities in the US. Will they go?? Hell no!! even though Dearborn is filled with Yemenites.
      md74
      surely not. US will never go where they face a certain death.
