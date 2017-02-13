Yemen to Never Invite US Ground Troops to Help Resolve Conflict - UN Envoy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Yemen has no plans to request US ground troops to fight on its behalf in the country’s civil war, the permanent representative of Yemen to the United Nations, Khaled Alyemany, said on Monday.
"We will never invite American soldiers on the ground," Alyemany stated during an Atlantic Council event in Washington, DC. "We will never invite Americans. And Americans, they understand that."
The Saudi-led coalition of Persian Gulf countries began its operation in Yemen the same month and has since been criticized for hitting civilians, causing disproportional child casualties and damaging vital non-military infrastructure.
