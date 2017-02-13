Iraqi Airstrike Kills Nearly 80 Daesh Terrorists Including 13 Commanders

BAGHDAD (Sputnik) — The Iraqi Armed Forces said Monday in a statement, obtained by Sputnik, that their airstrike killed 77 Daesh militants, including 13 commanders, in the west of Iraq.

"A reconnaissance patrol conducted a successful operation against the Daesh command in the al-Qaim region. Thirteen commanders were killed, as well as 64 militants," the statement read.

The airstrike was carried out on Saturday.

On Sunday, Arab-language media reported that Abu Bakr Baghdadi, leader of the Daesh terrorist organization, banned in Russia and many other countries, was allegedly heavily injured in an airstrike in western Iraq and sent to Syria for treatment.