Register
18:48 GMT +313 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Управа района в Стамбуле пропагандировала джихад среди детей

    Kids' Information Center in Istanbul Caught Spreading Jihadist Propaganda

    © Photo: EVRENSEL
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    07220

    An information center in Istanbul is disseminating jihadist propaganda to children, Turkey's Evrensel newspaper reported on Sunday.

    Police secure an area near an Istanbul nightclub, following a gun attack, Turkey, January 1, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Osman Orsal
    Istanbul Court Formally Orders Arrest of New Year's Eve Nightclub Attacker
    The center is located in the Sancaktepe municipality of eastern Istanbul, and administered by the local municipal council. It holds educational and entertainment activities for children aged 5-14. 

    However, recent visitors to the center were shocked to see notices on the walls propagandizing jihad, with titles such as, "what we know about jihad."

    Messages calling children to participate in jihad have been posted on the center's Facebook page, and a recent article entitled "Values for February: Jihad," gives information about the origins and development of jihadism.

    Istanbul politician Baris Yarkadas, a deputy for the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), has made the shocking photos public in the Sancaktepe municipality and online.

    'The walls and Facebook page of the AKPli Sancaktepe Municipality Information House were adorned with the call  to 'jihad.'"

    ​​The deputy, who was elected to parliament in 2015, has brought up the issue in the Turkish parliament, and called for a response from Prime Minister Binali Yildirim. 

    Yarkadas told Evrensel that the advertisements are a criminal act that must be punished.

    ​"Placing posters and articles entitled 'what we know about jihad' in that institution is nothing other than brainwashing the younger generation," he said.

    "All the local officials who allowed this to happen, including the head of the municipal council, must be held accountable. Let them explain against whom or what they are calling for children to carry out jihad. This is plainly criminal."

    View of the Blue Mosque across the Bosphorus, Istanbul
    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    Seismic Powder Keg: Massive Earthquake Threat Looms Over Istanbul
    Yarkadas is a member of the Kemalist CHP, the oldest political party in Turkey. He sought to connect increasing jihadi violence in Turkish cities with the influence of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), which has ruled the country under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan since 2002. The CHP draws on the secular traditions established by Turkey's founder, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

    "During free 'courses,' organized at 'Information Centers,' by representatives of the (AKP), tender young minds are being processed with the rhetoric of hatred and violence. It is exactly these actions which feed Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) and ensure the recruitment of new members to the organization."

    "These are people who, instead of telling children about friendship, peace, brotherhood and love, describe the delights of jihad to them and put the future of Turkey under threat," Yarkadas said.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    UN Secretary-General to Meet Turkish President, Prime Minister in Istanbul
    Istanbul Police Liberate Priceless Artifacts From Syrian Smuggler (PHOTOS)
    At Least One Dead, Two Wounded in Shooting at Istanbul Restaurant
    Tags:
    Daesh militants, Daesh, jihadists, Turkey, Istanbul
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Godiva
    Fear From Within: Dead-Eyed Dolls by Japanese Artist Reveal Human Inner Darkness
    Rise and Shine
    Rise and Shine
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok