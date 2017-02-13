Daesh Militants Kill One, Injure Four Turkish Servicemen in Northern Syria

ANKARA (Sputnik) – The Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) militants killed one Turkish serviceman and wounded four more in a shooting that took place Monday during the Euphrates Shield Operation in northern Syria, the Turkish General Staff said.

"Exchange of gunfire with IS militants today as part of the Euphrates Shield Operation resulted in the death of one of our comrade-in-arms and inflicted injuries on four others. Those injured were immediately sent to hospital," the General Staff said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

Turkish army launched the Operation Euphrates Shield, aimed at combating the IS, outlawed in Russia and many other countries, in late August 2016. Turkish forces managed to free the northern Syrian city of Jarabulus and currently attempt to liberate the area near the town of al-Bab.