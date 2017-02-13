Register
18:48 GMT +313 February 2017
    Russian military policemen at the Hmeymim airbase in Syria.

    Russia Sends Military Police Battalion to Syria to Boost Security of Personnel

    Middle East
    Russia has sent a military police battalion to protect its personnel in Syria.

    MAGAS (Ingushetia), (Sputnik) — A military police battalion from Russia's North Caucasus Republic of Ingushetia has been sent to Syria to boost security of Russian military personnel on various missions in the war-torn country, Ingushetia leader Yunus-Bek Yevkurov told Sputnik on Monday.

    "A military police battalion comprising Ingushetia residents has left for Syria to work in settlements and towns where the conflicting sides have been separated, and peace agreements have been signed," Yevkurov said.

    He clarified that the military police will focus on protecting personnel of the Russian air group and the Center for Syrian reconciliation.

    "I am sure that our guys will fulfill the tasks set by Commander-in-Chief [President Vladimir Putin] and Defense Minister [Sergei Shoigu], well," the leader of Ingushetia said.

    It is the second Russian military police battalion sent to Syria on a peacekeeping mission. In December 2016, a military police battalion was sent to the city of Aleppo to maintain order on the territories freed from terrorists.

    "We will be sending humanitarian assistance there [to Syria] in the near future, in coordination with the Defense Ministry and the presidential administration," Yevkurov said, adding that the humanitarian aid could be sent to Syria within a week.

    Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with government forces fighting against numerous opposition and terrorist groups, including al-Nusra Front and Daesh, banned in a range of countries, including Russia.

    Syria's President Bashar al-Assad speaks to a group of Belgian reporters in this handout picture provided by SANA on February 7, 2017, Syria
    © REUTERS/ SANA/Handout
    Belgian Parliamentarian to Sputnik: Mainstream Media Lying About Situation in Syria
    Moscow has been conducting a counter-terrorist campaign in Syria since September 30, 2015, at President Bashar Assad's request.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December that the Syrian government and armed opposition groups had reached an agreement on a nationwide ceasefire in Syria and on readiness to start peace talks.

