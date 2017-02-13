Register
    Military engineers of the Russian Army's international counter-mine center who continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria are seen here in an Aleppo street with children

    'We Did Not See Any Western Humanitarian Organizations' in Eastern Aleppo

    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Middle East
    A member of the Russian delegation to Aleppo said Western media made provocative statements and circulated fake images about the situation in the city.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A delegation of lawmakers from the lower house of the Russian parliament, the State Duma, did not see any Western humanitarian organizations in the eastern part of the Syrian city of Aleppo during their visit last week, Aleksander Yushchenko, a member of the delegation, said Monday.

    "We did not see any Western humanitarian organizations, but we have seen immense, almost nonstop work of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, as well as other humanitarian organizations that constantly deliver water and hot meals, providing the necessities for children," Yushchenko said at a press conference in Moscow.

    He said Western media made provocative statements and circulated fake images of children in the eastern Aleppo dying.

    "We saw with our own eyes that children are now going back to schools that they have not attended for five years," the lawmaker added.

    Syrians evacuated from eastern Aleppo, reach out for Russian food aid in government controlled Jibreen area in Aleppo, Syria November 30, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
    Belgian MP Denounces Sanctions After Seeing 'Russia Feeding the Hungry' in Aleppo
    The Russian delegation comprising State Duma lawmakers Yushchenko, Dmitry Sablin, Sergei Gavrilov as well as Russian medics paid a working visit to Syria last week.

    The members of the Belgian parliamentary delegation, which also visited Syria last week, said that Western media presented situation in Aleppo as hopeless, ignoring the fact of provision of humanitarian aid by Russia.

    Russia has been providing the civilians of the crisis-torn Middle Eastern country with humanitarian aid for months. According to the reconciliation center, Russian specialists have provided medical assistance to more than 7,000 people since the beginning of the humanitarian actions.

    Fake victim from Aleppo
    © Photo: Facebook / MoiEgy
    WATCH How Fakes Are Made: Egyptian Police Bust Staged Photo Shoot of 'Wounded Aleppo Children'
    On December 16, 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said that the Syrian army operation to liberate the eastern neighborhoods of Aleppo was over, and that the Syrian government troops were eliminating separate hotbeds of militant resistance.

    Syria's civil war between government forces and a wide range of insurgents, including opposition groups and terrorists, such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh, both outlawed in Russia, has raged for some five years and has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives. Aleppo, fought over since 2012, was liberated and fully retaken by the government in late December.

