Palestinian Islamist Group Hamas Elects Yahya Sinwar as New Gaza Strip Leader

Israel Allows Gas, Diesel Deliveries Into Gaza Strip Amid Electricity Crisis

GAZA STRIP (Sputnik)According to the Al-Jazeera broadcaster, Hamas has not confirmed the election of the new leader yet, since the electoral procedures have not been completed.

Sinwar, one of the leaders of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas military wing, had served over 20 years of imprisonment in Israel on charges of terrorism before being released in 2011 in exchange for Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit kidnapped by Hamas militants in 2006.

Hamas seeks the creation of an independent state of Palestine and wants Israel to withdraw from the Palestinian territories it occupied after the 1967 war. Hamas governs the Gaza Strip independently of the Palestinian Authority.

