–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The terrorists launched an attack on al-Manshiyeh neighborhood of the city, but were confronted by the government forces and sustained heavy losses in both personnel and equipment, the SANA news agency reported citing a military source.

Several terrorists were taken hostage, the source added.

Daraa is located to the south of Damascus near the border with Jordan and is controlled by the Syrian government forces. The terrorists of Jabhat Fatah al Sham, outlawed in Russia, hold control of several settlements to the north and west of the city, as well as of a check-point on the border.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!