17:17 GMT +313 February 2017
    Turkish anti-terrorism police break a door during an operation to arrest people over alleged links to the Islamic State group, in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, early Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017

    Turkish Police Detain Over 1,300 Terrorist Suspects During Last Week

    © AP Photo/ Mahir Alan/Dha-Depo Photos
    Middle East
    0 5220

    1,300 terror suspects, including 45 supposed the Daesh members, were arrsted in Turkey since February 6, according to Turkey's Interior Ministry statement.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish police have detained more than 1,300 terror suspects since February 6, local media reported Monday citing Turkey's Interior Ministry statement.

    According to the Hurriyet newspaper, 792 suspects are believed to be members of the Fethullah Gulen Terrorist Organization (FETO), which is accused by Ankara of being behind the July 15 military coup attempt, 520 – of Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), 45 — of Islamic State terrorist organization (ISIL or Daesh), and 6 – of other banned leftist terrorist groups. Out of them, a total of 147 FETO and 26 PKK alleged members have been arrested so far.

    Turkish police stands guard outside of Bilgi University in Istanbul, Turkey (File)
    © AP Photo/ Murad Sezer
    Turkish Police Detain Two Daesh Recruits From Europe
    Turkey was hit by dozens of terrorist attacks throughout 2016 carried out by Daesh terrorist group outlawed in Russia, and PKK listed as a terrorist organization in Turkey. The majority of terrorist attacks were directed against Turkish security forces engaged in violent clashes with PKK militants in eastern parts of the county striving to create their own independent state, as the Kurds represent the largest ethnic minority in the country.

    Dozens of foreign nationals fell victims of the terrorist attacks carried out in Istanbul and Ankara. In particular, at least 39 people were killed, including more than 20 foreigners, almost 70 were injured as a result of the attack in Reina nightclub on Istanbul's European side during New Year's Eve celebrations.

