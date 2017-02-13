Turkey Provides Schooling to Over 480,000 Syrian Refugee Children - Minister

© AP Photo/ Lefteris Pitarakis EU Aims to Assist 1Mln Refugees in Turkey Over Next 6 Months - UN World Food Programme

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Speaking in an interview with the Anadolu news agency, Yilmaz specified that over a half of the 850,000 Syrian refugee children in Turkey were attending classes in the country's public schools alongside with local children.

"We want to provide national education not only to our own children but also to those who have taken refuge in my country and those who are not able to live in their own country. If a person is uneducated, he or she will be open to additional risks wherever they are," Yilmaz stressed.

The civil war in Syria has caused a major humanitarian crisis making millions of people to flee the country. According to the UNHCR, over 2.8 million of Syrians are currently in Turkey.

