Daesh Launches First Ever Tank Attack on Iraqi Militia, but Gets Crushed

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The Daesh militants used tanks in their attack against the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) of Shia militia in northern Iraqi Sinjar mountains near the border with Syria, PMF said Monday.

"The attack, which targeted militia's units in Ain Talaui, Ain al-Hasan, Ash sharai, was launched by 200 members of Daesh, 50 of whom has been eliminated. During the attack, Daesh used tanks which have become the first [documented] case of use of such weaponry by Daesh terrorists," the militia told Al-Manar broadcaster.

The militia added that they managed to repulse the attack destroying 17 mined cars which militants tried to use to breach the defense.

The PMF is an Iraqi state-sponsored umbrella organization composed of 40 predominantly Shiite militias with reportedly up to 100,000 members.