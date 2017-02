–

DAMASCUS (Sputnik)The Syrian government is ready for an agreement with armed groups to release prisoners in exchange for civilians kidnapped by the militants, Syrian media cited a government official as saying Monday.

"[Damascus] confirms that it is prepared on an ongoing basis, and particularly in the context of efforts ahead of the meeting in Astana, to exchange prisoners for kidnapped men, women and children by terrorist groups," the official said as quoted by Syria's SANA news service.

