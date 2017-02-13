Turkey, Bahrain Agree to Work Together in Arms Industry Sector

MANAMA (Sputnik) — Bahrain's Defense Minister Yusuf bin Ahmed Al-Jalahma and his Turkish counterpart, Fikri Isik, inked a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in the field of arms industry in the presence of the king of Bahrain and the Turkish president, the Bahrain news agency (BNA) said.

Other agreements and memorandums signed during Erdogan’s visit dealt with visa fee exemptions and education.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Bahrain on Sunday for talks with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. They reportedly reviewed bilateral relations and issues of mutual interest, including ongoing crises in the region.