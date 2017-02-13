Russian Military Inspectors to Assess Designated Area in Turkey

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A group of Russian inspectors will visit a designated location in Turkey under the Vienna Document to verify the information on the military activity in the area, Chief of Directorate of Treaty Monitoring of the Russian Defense Ministry Sergey Ryzhkov said.

"Within the framework of Vienna Document 2011 on Confidence- and Security-Building Measures, a Russian group of inspectors will assess a designated area in Turkey on February 13-16," Ryzhkov said.

According to Ryzhkov, the inspection's goal is to confirm whether any military activity is being carried out in the area or not, and to establish its scale.

Ryzhkov said that the designated area's size is approximately 4.4 acres.

The official explained that Russian inspectors would visit training facilities and weapons ranges, as well as attend briefings of commanders of the military bases of the Turkish Armed Forces.

The Vienna Document aims to reinforce security measures in Europe and envisages the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) member states providing each other with information on their armed forces, defense planning and military budget details, as well as exchanging military observers and carrying out inspections.