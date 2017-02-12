UN Secretary-General Believes in Revival of Talks on Yemen

UN (Sputnik) — The talks on reconciliation in Yemen should be revived, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday.
"I am a Catholic, and Catholics believe in resurrection. So if the talks are "dead," they can always be revived. And I believe we must do it for one very simple reason – because of the suffering of the people of Yemen," Guterres said at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia Adel Al-Jubeir.
Guterres arrived at Saudi Arabia within the framework of his first visit to the Middle East as the UN Secretary-General.
"One of the reasons for this visit is the opportunity to support our Special Envoy [for Yemen Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed] in his work. And his work is to do everything possible in accordance with the international law and international resolutions in order for the end [of the conflict] to become possible, in order to end the suffering of the people of Yemen," Guterres explained.
On Saturday, leaders of the Houthi called on the United Nations to terminate the mandate of the Special Envoy, claiming that he sympathized with the Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemeni president Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.
