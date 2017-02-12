Daesh Leader Baghdadi Injured in Airstrike in Iraq

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Leader of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist organization Abu Bakr Baghdadi was injured in an airstrike in western Iraq, local media reported on Sunday, citing sources in security agencies.
According to the media, Baghdadi sustained heavy injuries and was sent to Syria, while several other terrorists were eliminated.
Reports of Baghdadi being injured or killed appeared several times over the past months, but none of them have been confirmed.
