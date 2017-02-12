Russia Registers Four Violations of Syrian Ceasefire in Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian representatives in the Turkish-Russian commission monitoring the Syrian ceasefire have registered four ceasefire violations in the Middle Eastern country in the part 24 hours, while the Turkish side recorded four other ceasefire violations, unconfirmed by Russia, the Russian Defense Ministry said Sunday.

"Within last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement has registered 4 cases in the Latakia province," the ministry said in a daily bulletin on its website.

© REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah Russia Registers Ten Ceasefire Violations in Syria in Past 24 Hours

According to the bulletin, the Turkish side recorded two violations in the province of Damascus, one in Idlib and one further in Homs.

"The Russian party has not confirmed 4 cases of ceasefire violation, which had been registered by the Turkish party," the bulletin added.

According to the ministry, in the past 24 hours, three ceasefire agreements were signed with militant groups in the Damascus province.