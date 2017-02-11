Several Projectiles Hit Baghdad Gov't Quarter

Earlier in the day, thousands of supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr took to the Baghdad streets calling for election reforms and anti-corruption measures, and clashed with police near the Green Zone district.
Baghdad, anti-corruption protests pic.twitter.com/0sKaIsm151— Rebeen Doski (@RebeenDoski) 11 февраля 2017 г.
According to the latest reports, the number of victims in clashes between demonstrators and police had risen to five, while 320 people have been wounded.
#Iraq: Thousands of people pour into streets in #Baghdad in anti-corruption protests. pic.twitter.com/T5PhqtyYT2— Rudaw English (@RudawEnglish) 11 февраля 2017 г.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What is wrong with the Iraqi soldiers, secret service people, etc, etc? Are they dancing around, drinking beers with their gijoe partners? Why? Those shells won't travel 200 miles to hit Bandad! And the people in charge don't have any clues before hands before the shellings? Or can't capture anyone after the shelling? What a crabs.
