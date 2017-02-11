Several Projectiles Hit Baghdad Gov't Quarter

CAIRO (Sputnik) — According to Al Arabiya television broadcaster the shelling is currently underway. No information regarding casualties has been provided yet.

Earlier in the day, thousands of supporters of Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr took to the Baghdad streets calling for election reforms and anti-corruption measures, and clashed with police near the Green Zone district.

According to the latest reports, the number of victims in clashes between demonstrators and police had risen to five, while 320 people have been wounded.