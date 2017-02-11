Register
18:16 GMT +311 February 2017
Live
    Search
    People inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes in the rebel-held city of Idlib, Syria February 7, 2017

    Syrians 'Will Support Whoever Delivers Them From the Evils of War'

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 12120

    What Syrian people truly want is to bring an end to the devastating war which has lasted for nearly six years, Joost Hiltermann, program director for the Middle East and North Africa at the International Crisis Group, told Radio Sputnik, adding that they will support any force which brings peace to the embattled Arab country.

    "What the [Syrian] people want is peace," he said. "What they don't want is ongoing fighting. They will join whoever delivers them from the evils of war."

    Hiltermann further said that rebel groups will be forced to listen to the people regardless of what their agenda is.

    Syrian pro-government forces hold a position in the Hatabat al-Bab area, near town of Al-Bab. (File)
    © AFP 2016/ GEORGE OURFALIAN
    Syrian Army Supported by Russian Warplanes Destroy Daesh Stronghold Near Al-Bab
    "What people want is to have peace in their areas. … And then the rebels will have to follow suit. They will follow the pressure of the people. If the political talks are serious and lead to serious results, then I think you will see a shift towards the groups that are willing to talk politics and the ones that pursue violence [will be marginalized]. If, however, the political talks fail or are not seen to be serious, then the militant groups are going to be empowered," the analyst asserted.

    Hiltermann commented on the new alliance of radical factions, titled Hayyat Tahrir al-Sham. The group was formed on January 28 and includes Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, previously known as al-Nusra Front, the Ansar al-Din Front, Jaysh al-Sunna, Liwa al-Haqq and the Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement. Some radical members of Ahrar al-Sham have also joined the new bloc.

    In their first video address, Hayyat Tahrir al-Sham leaders pledged to take the entire country under control. 

    Russian Sukhoi Su-24 fighter bomber takes off from Hemeimeem Air Base in the Latakia province, Syria.
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Iran Could Allow Russia Use its Airspace to Support Operation in Syria
    "Every single opponent of the Syrian regime in the past six years has said that. So there is absolutely no change in terms of the rhetoric of any of the rebel parties. Obviously, they want to defeat the regime, replace it and gain every inch of Syrian territory that they can. Whether that's realistic is an entirely different question. The insurgents clearly at the moment are on the back foot and are losing territory, not gaining it. So this may be a long-term objective," the analyst said.

    Hiltermann further suggested that the Astana talks have changed the dynamics of the Syrian conflict, forcing rebels to decide whether they are willing to join radical groups that want to continue fighting or those who are ready to engage in political talks.

    "There is a real internal struggle going on within the various rebel groups about which direction to take," the analyst explained. This is not a PR move, because these groups "face a very serious and fateful choice right now. The risks are high either way."

    In Hiltermann's opinion, this choice could have a major impact on the "shape" of the Syrian War.

    The analyst also urged Washington and Moscow to reach common ground on resolving the years-long crisis.

    "Russia and the United States with the help of Turkey and Iran need to find a new vision for Syria and forge a deal. That is the only way forward," he said. "Then the Syrians themselves, the ones who are willing to pursue the political process, need to figure out what the new Syria would look."

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Syrian Army Cuts Off Last Retreat Path for Daesh in Al-Bab - Source
    Situation in Syria's East Ghouta May Threaten Geneva Peace Talks
    Home Sweet Home: 'Pyotr Velikiy' is Back From Its Mission in Syria
    Syrian Army Reaches Oil Deposits, Kicks Daesh Out of Homs Desert (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Syrian crisis, jihadist rebels, Islamic extremism, radical Islam, Syrian conflict, Astana talks on Syria, Al-Nusra Front, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Oufits at a Brussels Fair
    Sweet Couture: Models Parade in Chocolate Outfits at Brussels Fair
    Dead in the Water
    Dead in the Water
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok