MOSCOW, February 11 (Sputnik) — The Syrian Kurdish Popular Defense Units (YPG) is the main component in the SDF ongoing operation to recapture the city of Raqqa from Daesh.

"Our units have captured a number of villages over the past two days… Now we are five km away from the Raqqa city limits," the sources said.

Operation Wrath of Euphrates aimed at liberating Raqqa from Daesh was launched on November 5 of last year.

The SDF is among the forces fighting Daesh and brings together Kurdish, Arab, Assyrian and Turkmen fighters, among others. The SDF is supported by the US-led coalition.