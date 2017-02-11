Syrian Army Supported by Russian Warplanes Destroy Daesh Stronghold Near Al-Bab

The Syrian army killed over 650 terrorists and terrorists' hardware in their operation to free the town of Tadif near al-Bab.

"During the fighting near the Tadif populated area, the [Syrian] government forces killed more than 650 terrorists, destroyed two tanks, four armored personnel carriers, 18 off-road vehicles equipped with heavy weapons, seven mortars and six 'jihad-mobiles'," the Defense Ministry said.

According to the Russian ministry, Tadif which is located in Aleppo province's north-east was "one of the most fortified strongholds of terrorists near al-Bab."

After liberating Tadif, the Syrian army agreed with Turkey on a demarcation line with Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army opposition fighters.

"As a result of the advance, the Syrian government forces have reached a demarcation line with the Free Syrian Army's units as it had been agreed with the Turkish side."

Moreover, the Syrian government forces have gained control over a strategic highway leading to Raqqa.

"Daesh fighters in al-Bab used to receive arms and ammunition via the highway leading to Raqqa," the ministry said.

Currently, the Syrian army is approaching al-Bab controlled by Daesh from the west and south, while the Turkish-led forces are attempting to advance into and liberate the town from the north and the east.

On Friday, a military source told Sputnik that the Syrian government forces cut off the retreat path for Daesh from al-Bab.

The Turkish military operation in Syria's al-Bab has entered the final stage. Turkey's units entered central al-Bab, the operation is being conducted in coordination with Russia to prevent clashes with Syrian government forces.

Al-Bab is one of Daesh’s last remaining strongholds near the Turkish border. Capturing the city is of strategic importance to Turkey in order to prevent the Syrian Kurds taking it and unifying their own territories.