Daesh Executes Civilians in al-Bab as Syrian Army, Turkish-Led Forces Advancing

BEIRUT (Sputnik) — Civilians were executed right after being captured.

Currently, the Syrian army is approaching al-Bab controlled by Daesh from the west and south, while the Turkish-led forces are attempting to advance into and liberate the town from the north and the east.

The Syrian government forces and the Turkish-led forces are not coordinating their actions, since Damascus considers the presence of the Turkish forces a violation of Syria’s sovereignty.

On Friday, a military source told Sputnik that the Syrian government forces cut off the retreat path for Daesh from al-Bab.

The Turkish military operation in Syria's al-Bab has entered the final stage. Turkey's units entered central al-Bab, the operation is being conducted in coordination with Russia to prevent clashes with Syrian government forces.

Al-Bab is one of Daesh’s last remaining strongholds near the Turkish border. Capturing the city is of strategic importance to Turkey in order to prevent the Syrian Kurds taking it and unifying their own territories.